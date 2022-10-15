A weak cold front caused brisk west winds and cool temperatures on Saturday, but sunshine returned taking temperatures to around 60.

The rest of the weekend will be dry with lots of sunshine. Expect near seasonal normal highs around 70 Sunday. Another weak cold front then brings clouds and breezy conditions Sun. night but no rain. Much colder weather is expected next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 40

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably mild. High 70

The coldest air of the season is poised to move in the first few days of the upcoming work week. Afternoon highs will not rise above the upper 40s Monday through Wednesday and morning lows starting Tuesday will dip close to the freezing mark.