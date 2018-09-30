Beautiful, nearly 10 degrees warmer today

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Turning out to be a great last weekend in September

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - About 10 degrees warmer today. There are some clouds passing through the Miami Valley this morning, especially further north.

This may produce a spotty shower in our far northern counties is morning. Otherwise expect sunshine to return and another beautiful fall day.

TODAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 77

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Low 52

MONDAY: Morning fog, partly cloudy and warm. High near 80

We are on track for temperatures to return into the 80s this week with unsettled weather for several days.