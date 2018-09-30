Beautiful, nearly 10 degrees warmer today
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - About 10 degrees warmer today. There are some clouds passing through the Miami Valley this morning, especially further north.
This may produce a spotty shower in our far northern counties is morning. Otherwise expect sunshine to return and another beautiful fall day.
TODAY: Partly sunny and milder. High 77
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cool. Low 52
MONDAY: Morning fog, partly cloudy and warm. High near 80
We are on track for temperatures to return into the 80s this week with unsettled weather for several days.
