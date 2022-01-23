AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level 1 Winter Road Condition Advisory.

According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, a Level 1 Winter Road Condition Advisory means that roadways are hazardous due to accumulated snow or ice and it may become slippery in some spots. The Sheriff’s Office said to drive cautiously.

The Sheriff’s Office said that localized geographical areas within the county may experience better or worse road conditions than those listed in the advisory level.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert concerning the road conditions as well. They said to use caution while driving as roads have become snow-covered. They have already received a couple of reports of vehicles sliding off roads.

Our 2 NEWS Meteorologist Melissa Barrington said to stay aware of rapidly changing weather conditions if you are headed out today.