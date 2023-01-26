DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Weather conditions led one county in the northern part of the Miami Valley to issue a snow emergency.

Auglaize County Sheriff Michael Vorhees has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for Auglaize County.

The sheriff’s office cautions drivers that in a Level 1 Snow Emergency, roads are hazardous with “accumulated snow or ice”. Roads could also be slippery in spots, warning commuters that have to be out on the roads to drive with caution.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office also released a statement Thursday evening to the public, but has not issued a snow emergency, as of 7:38 p.m.

In the message, Mercer County cautioned drivers traveling through the county to do so with caution, warning of conditions that may include blowing and drifting snow.