After some morning frost Sunday, expect another beautiful day throughout the Miami Valley with milder temperatures. A great afternoon for checking out the fall colors or heading out to one of many festivals going on this weekend including the Waynesville Sauerkraut Festival and the Yellow Springs Street Fair. Temperatures will be a little milder but below normal Sun. Normal high is 70; we can expect that for Monday.

TONIGHT: Areas of frost under clear skies. Low 35

SUNDAY: AM frost, milder PM. High 65

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy & milder. High 70

We are looking at another warming trend this week as temperatures rise into the upper 70s by mid-week before cooling back down into the 50s by Friday. We have a decent chance of rain on Thursday with a strong cold front.