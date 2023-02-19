DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A weak cold front will move across the Miami Valley late Sunday night into early Monday morning. With limited moisture and lift, its impacts will be quite minimal with only clouds and scattered light rain showers across mainly the southern half of the Miami Valley.

The rest of Presidents’ Day Monday looks great with some afternoon sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid 50s. The dry and mild weather will continue into Tuesday before our next weather system starts arriving Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with a slight chance of a rain shower across the far southern Miami Valley around dawn. Low 41

PRESIDENTS’ DAY (MONDAY): A morning rain shower possible, mainly south of I-70. Then becoming partly cloudy and mild in the afternoon. High 54

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 40

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and continued mild. High 49

A warm front will begin lifting across the Miami Valley on Wednesday bringing much warmer temperatures–in the low to mid 60s–and rain. Periods of heavy rain are possible along with a few thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Thursday could bring near-record warmth–in the lower 70s–before temperatures drop in the afternoon behind a strong cold front. The passing front will also bring strong winds Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.