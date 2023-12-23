DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With temperatures Christmas day in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, our dream of a white Christmas can’t possibly come true. Instead, Mother Nature has rain in mind starting in the afternoon and continuing into Monday evening.

But before Christmas, if you still have some last-minute shopping, Christmas Eve Sunday will be dry and also very mild with highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with a slight chance of patchy drizzle. Low 45

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Unseasonably mild. High 58

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 45

CHRISTMAS DAY (MONDAY): Becoming cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon. Continued unseasonably mild. High 58

The same system that will bring Christmas rain will become quite wobbly, slowing down if not becoming almost stationary. As a result, the threat of rain will continue into midweek. As the colder air finally comes rushing in, any rain Thursday will mix with a little snow followed by snow showers on Friday with highs in only the low to mid 30s then.