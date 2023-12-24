DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ho-ho-ho…but no snow. No, it won’t be a white for Santa’s travels this Christmas Eve, but it will be mild. With overnight lows in just the mid 40s, perhaps Santa would rather you leave him a cool glass of Coca Cola, rather than warm milk.

It’ll remain dry Christmas morning before rain moves in during the afternoon, thanks to a large, slow-moving storm system only now starting to move out of the Central Plains. The good news is you’ll need only a light jacket as Christmas highs will push the 60-degree mark!

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, dry and mild. Low 44

CHRISTMAS DAY (MONDAY): Becoming cloudy with rain developing during the afternoon. Unseasonably mild. High 59

MONDAY NIGHT: Widespread evening rain before becoming more scattered overnight. Low 51

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain showers and occasional drizzle. Continued unseasonably mild. High 59

The same system that will bring Christmas rain will become quite wobbly, slowing down if not becoming almost stationary. As a result, the threat of rain will continue into midweek. We could even see a rain/snow mix by Thursday night and Friday as the colder air starts pushes in behind it.