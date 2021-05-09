Frosty tonight as temperatures fall behind a cold front

4:30 PM UPDATE: At Sidney, the Great Miami River is expected to crest at 10.3 feet on Monday. This is just barely above the flood stage at 10 feet. The river will approach the bank on the west side of Custenborder Field.

3 PM UPDATE: A band of heavy rainfall is moving east along a cold front mostly impacting the southern half of the Miami Valley. Wind may gusty around 40 mph as the cold front moves through. This will be our last surge of rain for the day.

10 AM UPDATE: Rain has started to move across the Miami Valley along with thunderstorms. The National Weather Service said rain will continue to spread into the early afternoon.

9 AM Radar Update: Showers with embedded thunderstorms will continue to overspread the region from the west through late morning and into early afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Un4SZdTjKp — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 9, 2021

A tricky forecast this Mother’s Day. A warm front is trying to push northward and temperatures will depend on how far north the front pushes. Temperatures to the north of the front stay in the 40s and low 50s, while to the south of the front temperatures should rise into the low 60s. Heavy downpours are possible with one to two inches of rain possible. A few storms may develop with isolated severe storms.

TODAY: Showers likely, with isolated storms. Gusty winds, cool. High 60

TONIGHT: Showers end and chilly. Low 38

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 60

Dry weather for much of the week ahead. Temperatures stay below normal throughout the week.