Granite Transformations is a premier home and businesses renovation company specializing in kitchens and bathrooms. We have performed many renovations using a unique process which requires little-to-no demolition. This process reduces the stress of a typical intrusive and disruptive installation, along with the problems and setbacks typical of such home improvement projects.
VIRTUAL HOME SHOW SPECIAL:
- Complimentary in-home design consultation: Our one-stop shopping experience allows you to choose all desired materials in the comfort of your own home, so you don’t have to drive to multiple stone yards or tile stores. Our process was cultivated with the customer at the center
CONTACT US:
Phone: (937) 254-3334
Website: https://www.granitetransformations.com/location/granite-transformations-of-dayton/