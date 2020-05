DayMet Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution dedicated to serving those in the Miami Valley area. For more than 60 years, DayMet has served the Dayton community with home loans, auto loans, checking accounts, and more.

VIRTUAL HOME SHOW SPECIAL:

Enter to win a $2,500 home makeover!

CONTACT US:

Phone: 937-236-2562

Website: www.daymetcu.com

CONNECT WITH US:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn