Ohio AG Dave Yost speaks with 2 NEWS
WDTN anchor Brooke Moore traveled to Columbus, Ohio, to speak with the attorney general on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
When you think of December weather, it usually involves brushing snow off the car before work, but tornadoes and strong storms are not that rare to see.
Multiple school districts across the state and here in Montgomery County received email threats targeting school buildings.
Multiple schools in Montgomery County received email threats, under investigation by FBI and Joint Terrorism Task Force. Several schools have released statements.
Making his third NFL start, the 27-year-old Browning was outstanding again on Sunday, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for a score as Cincinnati beat the Indianapolis Colts 34-14.
Thousands of children in Ohio don't have their own bed to lay down in each night. Three organizations in Dayton are teaming up to raise awareness and solve this problem so kids can receive the gift of good sleep.
A local veteran's legacy was honored on Saturday with a retirement ceremony at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.
Kobe Elvis had a career-high 24 points, DaRon Holmes II posted a double-double of 23 points and 17 rebounds and the University of Dayton men's basketball team picked up its fourth straight win, beating Troy 82-70 at UD Arena on Saturday.
A large fight on North Jefferson in downtown Dayton brought officers as well as medics and Dayton Fire in response late Friday evening.
Friday night was the 60th annual "Christmas on Campus" celebration at the University of Dayton.
Butler boys hoops picked up a big 52-33 win over Greenville on their home court, giving the Aviators their first Miami Valley League and first overall win of the season on Friday night.
Springboro held off Fairmont down the stretch in a GWOC boys basketball showdown on Friday night, with the Panthers notching a 47-41 victory.