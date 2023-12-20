ADAMHS: ‘Warmline’ gives chance to deal with loneliness
Sponsored by ADAMHS of Montgomery County
Dayton's Unicorn House
After trailing 43-39 at halftime, the Wright State men's basketball team turned it on with a 22-point scoring run within six minutes of the second half as the Raiders defeated the Miami RedHawks 92-82 at home on Tuesday night.
Authorities and family members are seeking information on a shooting that resulted in the death of a 14-year-old nearly two weeks ago.
Dayton Children's Hospital has been earmarked for a $2 million federal grant to fund a new behavioral health crisis center.
Sheriff Mike Simpson offers his thoughts on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, on Deputy Joshua Hamilton who, along with second driver Michael Gayhart II, lost his life in a crash on Dec. 18, 2023.
According to an update from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the interior lanes along both east and westbound lanes of US-35 will be closed today from 9 AM to 4 PM.
Voting is on for a Metallica marching band competition where colleges and high school students across the country compete for over $180,000 in prizes.
Following the winter weather advisory that was in effect for a few hours on Monday, Dec. 18, experts are emphasizing road safety and being prepared.
The rich aviation history in the Miami Valley, which all started with the Wright Brothers, has inspired many past, present and aspiring pilots.