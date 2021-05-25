User-Generated Content Consent Form

WDTN.com
Licensee: Nexstar Inc.
Address: 545 E. John Carpenter Freeway, Suite 700, Irving Texas 75062
Content Owner: As set out in the signature section.
Nexstar Inc. owns, operates, programs or provides services to 198 television stations, 122 websites and 316 mobile apps throughout the United States.
You recently posted and publicly made available content found here: https://www.wdtn.com/report-it/ (the “Content”). Nexstar would like to use your Content to broadcast on our Station WDTN and make it available on our Station Website (https://www.wdtn.com), on our web and mobile applications, connected TV stations and applications, our branded social media pages and any other property that is provided by or managed by Nexstar Inc. or our affiliates (collectively, our “Station Properties”).
Before we use your Content, we would like a statement from you confirming that you are the owner of the Content, and a license (permission) to use your Content, which are both covered in the next two paragraphs.
You warrant and represent that you are over 18 years of age and the owner of the Content, that the Content was created by you, and that you have all necessary rights in the Content to grant the license below.
You hereby grant Nexstar Inc. and its affiliates and their successors, licensees and assigns, for good and valuable consideration, receipt and sufficiency of which you hereby acknowledge, a non-exclusive, irrevocable, perpetual, royalty-free license to use, make copies, retain, transmit, reformat, display, broadcast, distribute and monetize the Content on the Station Properties. Nothing in this agreement shall (i) interfere with other uses of the Content by you; obligate Nexstar to use your Content; or (iii) entitle you to an payments. If Nexstar does use your Content, you agree to hold Nexstar and its affiliates harmless for our use of your Content on our Station Properties.
If you would like us to include a courtesy credit acknowledging your contribution of the Content to the Station, please confirm the name for such credit here:
This license agreement shall be interpreted under the laws of the State of Ohio without regard to the conflicts of law provisions thereof. The illegality, invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of this agreement shall in no way affect the validity or enforceability of any of the remainder of this agreement, which shall be enforced to the maximum extent permitted by law.
If you agree with the terms as described above please reply to this email stating your explicit agreement and name for any courtesy credit, etc. If you require any additional information or have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Sincerely,
Paul A RodzinkaDigital DirectorWDTN-TV | WBDT-TV* | wdtn.com | daytonscw.com