MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The United Rehabilitation Services is holding their 43rd Annual Telethon today, December 5, here on 2NEWS.

From 11 am to 2 pm, you can watch a ‘Year in Review’ of URS while they share their successes and plans for the future, URS said on its website. The telethon will feature interviews with client families, staff and supporters.

To support URS, you can make a donation online here, or call in during the show at 937-293-0200.

All funds will support URS in its mission to help disabled children and adults through occupational and physical therapies, special education programs and job training.

Tom Aker is one of the many people URS has helped. Tom has been coming to URS since 1980 and is now the Adult Ambassador for the program.

Tom has been working at Kettering Medical Center, and he made getting the job look easy.

Jeremy Nelson, employment services manager at United Rehabilitation Services says Tom is very driven. “He had one drive, and that was to find a job in the community. No matter what you did or what you talked about, that was his goal and that is what he was focused on.”

According to Nelson, Tom’s personality sells itself.

“We could use Tom as a model for work ethic, caring and openness and ability to receive feedback and to take your job seriously, and that is not something you find all the time anymore,” Nelson said.

URS is also offering support to the families of children with disabilities like 11-year-old Miguel Rodriguez.

Miguel was only 7 months old when he was diagnosed with seizure activity. When daycares closed their doors to him, United Rehabilitation Services opened theirs wide open, and they have stayed open for years.

Miguel’s occupational and physical therapists have helped him reach milestones such as putting on a shirt himself, something that many take for granted.

“He has made a lot of progress over the years,” Renee Waldron, Miguel’s physical therapist says with pride. “He’s a lot more mobile and independent, and I think that makes a big difference at home and at school.”

Meagan Rodriguez, Miguel’s mom explains just how much these programs have helped.

“I don’t know where I would be without them,” she said. “They came into our life at a time when I was struggling to find someone to take care of him.”

WDTN will host a telethon to benefit URS from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more information, click here.