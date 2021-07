AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A mural promoting the 2021 movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy" starring Akron-native LeBron James was vandalized in his own hometown on Monday.

According to Akron police, suspect(s) used spray paint to write “LaFlop” across the mural, which is on a West Market St. business, and also a clown nose on the former Cleveland Cavalier’s face.