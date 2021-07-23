Why the U.S. will have two flag bearers for the first time

by: NBC Olympics

As male and female flag bearers from every delegation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games prepare to take the field for a historic Opening Ceremony, relive the storied history of American female flag bearers.

