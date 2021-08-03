SkyFOX video: See Cleveland house after explosion, 2 injured

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two people are in serious condition after a house explosion in Cleveland this afternoon.

Firefighters, police and EMS responded to the explosion around 1:30 p.m. at 3643 E 57th Street that led to a fire, which has now been extinguished, according to officials.

A 59-year-old woman and 67-year-old man have been injured, according to police.

Fire chief Angelo Calvillo, who spoke to FOX 8 in the video above, said no surrounding homes are in danger.

Calvillo says East Dominion Gas company is on the scene and they aren’t aware of any gas leaks in the area.

The two victims have been taken to the hospital by EMS, according to officials.

30-40 fire fighters and police were on the scene.

FOX 8s Suzanne Stratford tweeted that crews demolished what was left of the home after the explosion.

A neighbor said it shook his whole house and sounded like dynamite. He rushed outside to find the exploded house up in flames.

Another neighbor who lives a street away said it was really loud and also shook her house.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

FOX 8 and fox8.com will have more developments when more is known.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

Nelsonville police officer killed in crash

Suspected COVID-19 Cases In Tigers Leads To Closure Of Safari Park Exhibit

Push to hire more nurses

Miami Valley restaurant, gym react to NYC vaccine policy

West Carrollton looking to honor citizens in 'Plaza of Fame'

Watch NY AG James reveals findings of Cuomo investigation

More News