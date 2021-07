FISHERS, Ind. — Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon authorized retailer, announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. during its ninth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

According to our partners at The Register-Herald, 750 participating stores will invite local families to their locations on Sunday, Aug. 1, between 1-4 p.m. to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, a ruler, folders and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Each store location will follow local and CDC guidelines.