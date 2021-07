DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - During Disability Pride Month, local organizations say one of the best ways to protect those with developmental disabilities is to know the signs of abuse and be able to act as an advocate.

According to the CDC, women with developmental disabilities are more likely to experience abuse, typically in the form of intimate partner violence than those who do not have disabilities. Carroll Jackson, manager of the mental health support and services program for the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities said the first step community members can take toward prevention is awareness.