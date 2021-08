OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami University said Thursday it will require face coverings indoors at all times beginning Monday, Aug. 9 regardless of vaccination status.

Miami University President Gregory Crawford said in a letter to campus Thursday face coverings must be worn indoors except as exempted under the university’s COVID-19 policy, such as when working alone in an office. Students are not required to wear their masks when in their residence hall rooms. The University said it will continue to assess this precaution and make adjustments as appropriate.