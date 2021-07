MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) -- This Saturday, July 31, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's national eviction moratorium will come to an end, and many people in the Miami Valley face being removed from their homes.

With an increase of federal funding, The United Way of Greater Dayton reported 53,000 calls for assistance within the past year, that's down from about 100,000 calls per year reported before the pandemic.