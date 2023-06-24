DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Your input is wanted for an upcoming improvement project to a major interchange near the Greene and Montgomery County line.

The public information meeting for the interchange of I-675 at Wilmington Pike is rescheduled for two dates in July. Five organizations are working together to evaluate the alternatives for safely improving the interchange, which is needed to address congestion and safety.

Local residents wanting to attend an in-person meeting are able to visit Sinclair Community College’s Centerville Campus at 5800 Clyo Road in Centerville on Thursday, July 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. If you won’t be able to make it out during that time, a virtual meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18 at 12 p.m. by visiting their website.

“We want your comments regarding the social, environmental, and economic impacts of

this proposed project,” according to the release.

“Additionally, we would appreciate any information you may have on the existence of cultural resources (archaeological, historic, architectural), ecological resources (streams, wetlands, etc.), or hazardous materials (dump sites, underground and above ground storage tanks, etc.) within the project area.”

Originally, the public meetings were scheduled for June 6 and 7.

All public comments for the project are welcome until Aug. 18.