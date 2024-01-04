XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash is impacting drivers in a portion of central Greene County.

The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says troopers received a call to respond to the eastbound lanes of US-35 on Thursday at 4:09 p.m. Troopers responded to the scene on a reported crash involving two vehicles.

The crash has caused the right lane to be closed on eastbound US-35, just beyond US-68 and Home Ave.

Paramedics were called to respond as well. At this time, it is not known if anyone is injured.