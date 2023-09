RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — Motorists in Riverside can expect a new closure in relation to the Woodman Drive bridge construction next week.

According to a Facebook post by the city of Riverside, the US-35 eastbound on-ramp from Woodman Drive will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Sept. 11.

The closure is expected to last for two days and the ramp with likely reopen on Sept. 13.

The city also said that the US-35 westbound exit ramp onto Woodman Drive is open.