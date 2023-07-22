VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers traveling north of Dayton around Vandalia will likely find themselves stuck in traffic on Saturday and Sunday.

The Dayton Air Show is causing people to experience backups on I-75 and the side streets. As of Saturday at noon, heavy traffic and backups are being experienced north of the I-70 at I-75 interchange.

ODOT Camera

If you are headed out this weekend and traveling through the Vandalia area, you might want to take some additional time on the roads. Click here to see current road conditions near you.