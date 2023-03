ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in Englewood should expect significant delays on State Route 48 at Wenger Road beginning Monday, March 20.

According to the Englewood Police Department, the city is extending a waterline across the road and construction will require a lane reduction.

Construction is expected to last from Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24.

The Englewood Police Department encouraged drivers to use alternative routes.

(Photo/Englewood Police Department)