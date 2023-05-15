BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A water main installment project will impact traffic in Beavercreek on Monday.

According to a Facebook post by the city of Beavercreek, a portion of Grange Hall Road just south of Eagle Point Drive will be closed on Monday, May 15 as crews with the Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department install a water main.

The project is expected to take one day and a detour will be posted. Emergency access along Grange Hall Road will reportedly not be possible during the closure.

For questions regarding the project, the city said to contact the Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department at 937-562-7450.