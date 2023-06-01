DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Warren County road is back open after a collapse in April.

The portion of Wilmington Road between Liberty-Keuter Road and Waynesville Road in Turtlecreek Township has reopened.

You can view the portion of the road that was closed, but has since reopened to traffic below.

The Warren County Engineer’s Office says the necessary closure was made because of a conduit collapsed underneath the roadway. Our previous coverage reports that on April 20, the roadway was closed indefinitely.