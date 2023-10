TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic will flow through one Warren County intersection a little bit differently starting Thursday, Oct. 19.

According to the Warren County Engineer’s Office, the intersection at Union Road and Hendrickson Road is now an all-way stop.

Union Road had previously operated as a “stop condition” and Hendrickson Road operated as a “thru condition.”

After monitoring the intersection for some time, the Warren County Engineer’s Office has decided to make this change.