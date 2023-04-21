DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car went off I-75 North, into and through a fence on Friday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch reported a car went off the side of I-75 North beyond Needmore Road around 8:06 a.m. The vehicle reportedly traveled into and through a fence onto Poe Avenue. Medics were called to the scene.

Two people were reportedly taken to the hospital, and there was moderate damage to the vehicle, said Dispatch.

For a short time, traffic was blocked on I-75 North in that area. Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras show that traffic is moving and the lanes have since cleared.