DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash was causing delays on I-75 South on Monday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle has flipped on its top near the exit ramp at Edwin C. Moses Boulevard. The crash reportedly happened just before 8 a.m.

OHGO reported that I-75 South was closed in that area as well as the ramp. OHGO is since showing that traffic is moving again.

