BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — If you’re traveling southbound on I-75, you may run into some delays in Butler County.

According to the Hamilton Post of OSP, troopers were called at 1:53 p.m. to the southbound lanes of I-75 near Tylersville Road in West Chester Township. OSP tells 2 NEWS that a vehicle had flipped on its top on I-75.

(ODOT Camera)

At least one person was transported to a hospital, OSP says. The condition of the person taken to the hospital is not known at this time.

The ODOT camera on I-75 SB at Tylersville Road shows the backup. OHGO reports about a 24 minute delay for drivers.

Drivers headed southbound on I-75 may consider rerouting to get around the backup.