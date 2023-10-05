HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The driver of a vehicle crashed into a pole in Harrison Township on Thursday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5:01 p.m. to the area of S.R. 48 at Turner Road in Harrison Twp. Deputies were sent on a report of a crash with injuries.

A preliminary investigation conducted shows the driver of a white 2022 Nissan Altima was headed westbound on Turner Road and trying to turn left to head southbound on S.R. 48. It is believed the driver was in the far right lane attempting to turn left. The driver is believed to have slid on the pavement while turning on the wet pavement, going over the curb and into a green metal pole, according to a release.

Multiple people went to the hospital for injuries.

The driver suffered minor injuries. Two of the vehicle’s passengers were taken to local hospitals.

Although the crash is still under investigation, deputies believe speed and weather conditions are contributing factors.