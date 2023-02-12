DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in the Vandalia area can expect to see a construction project, which could impact your commute.

Crews will be working in the area of Enola and Foley drives starting on Monday, Feb. 13.

The city of Vandalia says if you are driving on Foley Drive from Bristol Drive to N Brown School Road, you may not be able to get through. Signs saying “Closed to Thru Traffic” will be posted in the area, maintaining traffic to residences in the neighborhood.

Vandalia crews will work to allow access to Robinette Park, but there will be times where traffic coming off of Enola Drive will be either limited or not allowed.

The city of Vandalia released a video describing more details of the reconstruction project.