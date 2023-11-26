GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers can expect traffic delays while construction moves into the next phase on U.S. Route 35 this week.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the US-35 Valley/Trebein Interchange project will enter the next stage on Monday, Nov. 27. Traffic will be maintained on U.S. Route 35 at the intersection of Valley Road and Trebein Road, but lane restrictions may affect drivers.

Left turns from westbound US-35 to southbound Valley Road will not be available, but drivers can continue on past Orchard Lane and return on eastbound US-35 to access Valley Road.

On Monday, Nov. 27 and Tuesday, Nov. 28, eastbound US-35 will be reduced to one lane just before the Valley/Trebein intersection beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Eastbound lanes will be fully closed at 10 p.m.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 and Thursday, Nov. 30, westbound US-35 will receive the same closures, as construction shifts halfway through the week.

Traffic will be detoured using Trebein Road, Dayton-Xenia Road, and Progress Drive. Roads will reopen at 5 a.m. each morning.

These overnight closures will allow crews to install concrete beams for the new overpass bridge. Additional lane restrictions may be in effect as the beams are delivered to the work site.

Law enforcement will be on scene to help direct traffic. These lane restrictions should be of minimal impact to drivers.

For more information, visit ODOT’s traffic map.