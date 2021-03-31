US 35 ramp closure postponed due to weather

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has postponed the closure of the US 35 eastbound ramp to I-75 southbound due to weather.

A new date has not been released but ODOT will notify the public when it is rescheduled.

Initially, ODOT planned to close the US 35 eastbound ramp to I-75 southbound Thursday, April 1, at 7 p.m. The construction was expected to go through Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 7 a.m.

The contractor will replace the ramp bridge over Albany Street. For now, the work is on hold due to Thursday’s weather conditions.

Once work begins, the posted detour will be to take US 35 eastbound to I-75 northbound, stay in the ramp lane and take Second Street. Turn left at the bottom of the ramp and turn left again to enter I-75 southbound.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.