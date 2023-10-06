DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A ramp onto westbound U.S. Route 35 will close next week and remain so through winter.

The Woodman Drive ramp onto U.S. 35 will close temporarily beginning Oct. 12, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. This closure will remain in place throughout the winter, with a tentative opening date of April 2024.

The detour will direct drivers to Linden Avenue toward the westbound ramp location on South Smithville Road.

This closure is part of the project to reconfigure the current U.S. 35/Woodman Drive interchange, allowing for the replacement of the bridge decks in the area and installation of sidewalks.

To find more information about this construction, visit ODOT’s project page.