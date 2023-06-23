DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – U.S. 35 will see several short-term closures for a few mornings next week, authorities say.

According to a release, U.S. 35 West will close intermittently near the intersection with N. Valley and Trebein Road while crews from Eagle Bridge move equipment from the median to the north side of U.S. 35.

The closures are expected during the early hours of June 28 through 30, from approximately 4 a.m. until 5 p.m. These closures are only expected to last 15 minutes each, so detours will not be posted.

Instead, law enforcement officers will help stop and maintain traffic as needed during this time.

For more information on current closures and construction delays across the state of Ohio, click here.