DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A daily lane closure will be in place as construction continues on U.S. Route 35.

On Thursday, Sept 21 and Friday, Sept. 22, the right lane of U.S. Route 35 westbound will be closed near Trebein Road between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The left lane will remain open.

The closure will last two days while crews place gravel for construction exit and entrance points.

This is part of the ongoing construction at the intersection of U.S. Route 35 and Trebein Road. The $40 million dollar project will remove the intersection and construct an overpass to help prevent crashes and heavy traffic during rush hour.

The construction is projected to be completed by October 2025. Updates and more information can be found here.