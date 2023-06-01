MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of I-75 is closed after a crash in Miami County.

According to the Miami County Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), first responders were sent to the northbound lanes of I-75 in Miami County. When officials got to the scene, they found two vehicles had crahsed.

One person has been transported from the scene to a local hospital with non-serious injuries.

The northbound lanes in the area are currently closed as troopers work to clear the scene.

OHGO reports over an hour delay for drivers looking to head north towards northern Miami and Shelby counties.