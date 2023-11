DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The left SB lanes are closed on Needmore Road as the result of a crash that took place Tuesday, Nov. 28.

According to Dayton Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:37 p.m.

The crash involved one SUV with a trailer, which is reportedly flipped on its side. No one was transported to the hospital.

Police did not say when the SB lanes will reopen. It’s advised to find an alternative route.

Check back for updates.