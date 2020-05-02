Closings
Truck flipped on US 35 ramp to I-75

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A truck has flipped on the ramp to I-75 from US 35, hazmat is on the scene.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) website OHGO has identified an accident at the ramp, as well as our crews on the scene.

ODOT is recommending drivers take an alternate route.

2 NEWS has not confirmed whether the driver was injured at this time.

This story will be updated as it develops.

