DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The city of Trotwood will begin resurfacing on busy roads after receiving funding.

Beginning Friday, May 19, Free Pike and Main Street between the corporate line and just west of Brumbaugh Boulevard to Wolf Creek Pike is scheduled to be milled and resurfaced. Construction crews will be out repairing the roads between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m..

Roads will stay open during the project, though drivers commuting through the area may experience traffic pattern changes and minimal delays as crews work. People in the Trotwood area can expect crews to wrap up as early as May 30, depending on weather.

If you have any additional questions about the project, you can call the Trotwood Public Works Department at 937-837-1702.