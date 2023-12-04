TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The park department in Troy is scheduled to conduct tree work, which may cause drivers to find some roads closed.

Troy announced the expected closures on social media:

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, a portion of Grant Street will be closed between McKaig Avenue to West Race Street.

South Plum Street will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 6 between West Race Street and Drury Lane.

A closure on Thursday, Dec. 7 will be on Lincoln Avenue between McKaig Avenue to West Race Street.

All closures are expected to be in place daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.