DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Motorists in Dayton may experience delays Monday afternoon due to a crash.

Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras show that a trailer is currently on its side on I-75 North near Main Street.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed that two horses are in the trailer, however, no one is injured. The crash happened around 1:13 p.m.

OHGO is reporting that all northbound lanes in that area are blocked.

