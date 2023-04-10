DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A road in Xenia will be closed for several days while crews work on the sidewalks as well as curbs and catch basins.

According to a social media post by the City of Xenia, Collier Street will be closed between East Main Street and East Second Street from Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 21. During the construction, the post office drop boxes will be removed.

If you need to drop off mail, postal boxes will be available at 45 Market St. Mail will be collected from these boxes at 3 p.m.