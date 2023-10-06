MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Lanes of traffic on I-75 will once again be shifting in Montgomery County.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), drivers can expect intermittent closures beginning Oct. 8 in both directions. The limited closures will allow crews to remove a concrete barrier, which is just south of Dryden Road in Moraine.

Drivers will notice traffic shifting to the right exterior once the removal process of the barrier begins. With the new traffic pattern, three lanes of traffic will eventually be maintained in each direction.

The closures are expected to be finished by Oct. 21.