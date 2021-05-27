Traffic resumes on I-75 N after being diverted at Dryden Rd. exit

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police diverted all traffic off northbound I-75 at the Dryden Road exit Thursday afternoon.

Cameras installed by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed a white vehicle blocking traffic and cones stretching across all northbound lanes. Around 5:05 p.m. the cones were picked up and traffic resumed.

What caused the police to divert traffic is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.

