Live Now
2 NEWS Today is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 97 active closings. Click for more details.

Traffic on I-75 S by SR 4 after accident

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash can be seen from an ODOT camera on I-75 S by SR 4 which is causing backups along the highway.

Police appear to have both lanes blocked and are routing cars off at exit 54B.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS