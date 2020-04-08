DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash can be seen from an ODOT camera on I-75 S by SR 4 which is causing backups along the highway.
Police appear to have both lanes blocked and are routing cars off at exit 54B.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Traffic on I-75 S by SR 4 after accident
- VIDEO: Reported tornado spotted in Brunswick, Ohio
- Sidney Police report gunfire in Walmart parking lot
- Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Tuesday
- WSU faculty, staff reach out to students during pandemic